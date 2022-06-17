The CBI on Friday conducted raids at the residence of Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who is accused of buying potash required to make fertilisers from the government between 2007 and 2009 at subsidised rates for distributing to farmers, but made profits by selling it to private companies.

The case was investigated by the ED. The customs department had earlier imposed a penalty of Rs 5.46 crore on Agrasen’s company.

On Agrasen’s appeal, the High Court had stayed his arrest in this case. Now the CBI too has taken up the investigation.

The CBI team with officers from Delhi and Jodhpur reached Agrasen’s residence on Friday morning when he was at home.

According to ED officials, Agrasen Gehlot’s company Anupam Krishi was involved in the export of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertiliser despite the ban on its export. Indian Potash Limited (IPL) imports MOP and sells it on subsidy to farmers.

Agrasen Gehlot was an authorised dealer of IPL. Between 2007 and 2009, his company bought MOP at a subsidised rate, but instead of selling it to farmers, it sold it to other companies. Those companies transported MOP to Malaysia and Singapore as industrial salt.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had exposed the fertiliser scam in 2012-13.

20220617-174805