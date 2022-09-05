The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) came down heavily on Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for levelling ‘false allegations at a press meet that Jitendra Kumar, a legal advisor of the agency, had committed suicide as he was being forced to make a false case in connection with the liquor scam.

The federal probe agency said that this is nothing but a mischievous attempt by Sisodia.

“Today, at a press conference held by Sisodia in a case pertaining to the excise policy, he alleged that Jitendra Kumar, deputy legal advisor in the CBI, committed suicide because he was being pressurised to make a false case against him.

“The CBI strongly refutes this mischievous and misleading statement by Sisodia. It is clarified that late Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of this case,” the CBI said.

The agency said that Kumar was a deputy legal advisor in-charge of prosecution, in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors who were conducting the trial of already chargesheeted cases in Delhi.

The CBI said that as per the Delhi Police, which is conducting inquest into the death, the officer didn’t hold anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note. The excise policy case is under investigation. As such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused.

“The mischievous and misleading statement of Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation into the excise policy case, and also amounting to interference in the inquest proceedings into the death of the gentleman officer,” the CBI said.

The 48-year-old deouty legal advisor posted with the CBI had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his room at Hudco Place in Defence Colony area of South Delhi last Thursday.

