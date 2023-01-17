INDIA

CBI recovers 17 kg gold, 1.5 cr in cash from ex-Railway official

NewsWire
0
0

The CBI on Tuesday recovered Rs 1.5 crore in cash, 17 kg gold worth Rs 8.5 crore and bank deposits of Rs 2.5 crore during a raid on the premises of a former Railway Traffic official Pramod Kumar Jaina in Bhubaneswar in connection with a disproportionate assets case, sources said.

Besides, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also found several property documents registered in the name of the accused and his family.

Jaina is a retired Indian Railway Traffic official of 1989 batch. An FIR was lodged against him on January 3.

The CBI has not given any official statement as of now in the matter.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20230117-151804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Funnyman Senthil, son Manikanda Prabhu board Bobby Simhaa-starrer ‘Thadai Udai’

    Ajay Devgn, Hrithik, Shekhar Suman mourn the passing of Raju Srivastava

    ‘BB 15’: Salman says in the next 24 hrs, only top...

    After Kejriwal, now Shiv Sena makes overtures to Parrikar’s son