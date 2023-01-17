The CBI on Tuesday recovered Rs 1.5 crore in cash, 17 kg gold worth Rs 8.5 crore and bank deposits of Rs 2.5 crore during a raid on the premises of a former Railway Traffic official Pramod Kumar Jaina in Bhubaneswar in connection with a disproportionate assets case, sources said.

Besides, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also found several property documents registered in the name of the accused and his family.

Jaina is a retired Indian Railway Traffic official of 1989 batch. An FIR was lodged against him on January 3.

The CBI has not given any official statement as of now in the matter.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

20230117-151804