INDIA

CBI recovers cash, gold from ex-Rly official

NewsWire
0
0

In a latest development in connection with the disproportionate assets case lodged against then Principal Chief Operation Manager (IRTS), East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar, Pramod Kumar Jena the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recovered on Wednesday recovered cash of Rs 36 lakh and gold coins of 457 grams.

With this, total cash seized so far stands at Rs 1.93 crore while gold jewellery weighing 17.45 kg (valued at Rs 9.75 crore) was also found so far.

On Tuesday, the CBI had recovered cash of Rs 1.57 crore, postal savings (bank FDs) of Rs 3.33 crore, bank balance of Rs 1.51 crore, mutual fund of Rs 47.75 lakh, gold bars, gold biscuits, coins and gold jewellery of 17 kg (worth Rs 9.5 crore).

Besides, documents related to immovable properties were found from the bank locker and premises of the accused and others including family members and relatives.

Jena is a retired Indian Railway Traffic official of 1989 batch.

The CBI registered a case on January 3, against Jaina on the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.92 crore during the check period 2005 to 2020 in his name and his family members.

Searches were conducted at various places including Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur (both in Odisha) and Kolkata.

During searches, three locker keys of lockers in the name of the wife of the accused and other five locker keys of lockers whose names of owners were not readily available.

Therefore, after strenuous efforts, the name of the owners of the lockers as well as the locker numbers and bank branches were found out.

The seven lockers have been operated till now and the remaining locker is being operated.

20230118-233002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UNESCO reports persistent gender bias in cultural & creative industries

    Microblogging platform Koo launches app in Assamese language

    CBI refers Anubrata Mandal’s medical reports to AIIMS to crosscheck reliability

    ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ emerges as India’s highest ever day 1 earner