The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it carried out searches at the premises of a Social Security Officer of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Goa leading to recovery of Rs 15 lakh in cash in connection with its probe into a disproportionate assets case.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency carried out the searches at the premises of Hanif Shaikh, Social Security Officer ESIC, posted in Goa’s Panaji.

He said searches at the office and residential premises of Shaikh at Panaji and Margao resulted in recovery of cash of Rs 15.23 lakh, FDRs valued at Rs 14 lakh and various incriminating documents including investments made by the accused and his family members in properties, HDFC Life, LIC, etc.

The official said the agency’s action comes in the wake of the case it registered on the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.

He said it was alleged that Shaikh during the period from January 1, 2005 to February 15, 2021 had amassed disproportionate assets, both movable and immovable in his name and in the name of his family members, against his known sources of income, to the tune of Rs 57.95 lakh which was alleged to be about 94 per cent.

–IANS

aks/kr