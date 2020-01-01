Canindia News

CBI refutes closure of SSR case, says probe still on

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE05

Amid some media reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file a closure report in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case, the federal agency on Thursday refuted the claims and said that such reports are “erroneous” and the investigation is still continuing.

CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur said in a statement, “CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant. There are certain speculative reports in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It may be reiterated that these reports are speculative and erroneous.”

The remarks came amid media speculation that the agency will be filing a closure report soon.

Earlier, the forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) led by Sudhir Gupta had ruled out the murder angle in the actor’s death case.

The CBI had registered a case on August 6 after a notification from the Centre on the request of the Bihar government based on a complaint filed by Sushant’s father K.K. Singh in Patna.

The CBI sleuths, along with the AIIMS forensic team, visited Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for a federal agency probe.

The CBI team recorded the statements of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, personal staff Neeraj Singh, Keshav Bachane and Dipesh Sawant, Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi, talent manager Jaya Saha and several others.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra’s apartment on June 14.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are also probing the money laundering and drugs angle in connection with the actor’s death, respectively.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB in a drugs related case. She was granted bail after spening 28 days in Byculla jail, while her brother Showik is still lodged in the jail.

