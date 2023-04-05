INDIA

CBI registered 110 cases against 166 civil servants since 2018: Govt

Apex investigating agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 110 cases against 166 Civil Service Officers since the year 2018.

“During the last five years including 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (upto February 28, 2023), CBI has registered 110 cases against 166 number of Civil Service Officers,” said a reply by MoS, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964 lay down the Code of Conduct for Central Government employees to which every member of the Service shall, at all times, follow.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie imparts training to Officer Trainees through appropriate course design and pedagogy keeping in view national aspirations and constant feedback. This also inter alia includes imbibing the spirit of nationalism, citizen centricity and financial integrity, said the reply.

Government of India has approved the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building – Mission Karmayogi in September, 2020 with the objective to create a professional, well-trained and future-looking civil service, that is imbued with a shared understanding of India’s developmental aspirations, national programmes and priorities.

As per the information and data provided by the different ministries, departments and Cadre Controlling Authorities (CCAs), during the last three years including the current year (upto March 17, 2023), a total of 88 officers (Group A and B) has been pre-maturely retired, under the provisions of FR 56(j)/similar provisions, added the reply.

20230405-152402

