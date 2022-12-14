INDIA

CBI registered 15 cases for derogatory posts against Govt, constitutional functionaries

NewsWire
0
0

The country’s apex investigating agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a total number of 15 cases on the allegations of derogatory posts on government and constitutional functionaries since 2019 and upto November 30, 2022, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

“Out of these 15 cases, 6 cases are under investigation, while in 9 cases, 28 charge sheets have been filed against 28 accused persons. All the cases, in which charge sheets have been filed, are under trial,” Union Personnel Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 empowers the government to block information from public access under specific conditions of interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is empowered to issue blocking directions after following due process as envisaged in the Information Technology (Procedure Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009, he said in the reply.

20221215-000603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong slams Centre over denying FCRA to Missionaries of Charity

    Three of a family in UP killed over jilted love

    Uttarkashi Avalanche: 10 mountaineers killed, 8 climbers rescued so far (Ld)

    Looking, feeling and smelling good is essential to success