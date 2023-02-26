INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam despite his name not figuring on the chargesheet.

However, the CBI said it is in the process of filing a supplementary chargesheet in the matter.

As per the government, till December 7, 2022, the CBI has registered a total of 56 cases against the MPs/MLAs during 2017-22 with the probe agency filing chargesheets in 22 cases of these.

The Ministry of Personnel in a written reply in Parliament on December 7, 2022 said that out of 56 cases registered by the CBI, chargesheets have been filed in 22 cases.

The state-wise data of the cases disclosed that the maximum 10 cases are in Andhra Pradesh while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have six cases each.

Similarly, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh have five cases, each registered by the CBI against MLAs or MPs.

According to the reply, the conviction rate varied between 66.90 per cent and 69.83 per cent during this period.

In 2017, it was 66.9 per cent, while it rose to 68 per cent in 2018, 69.19 per cent in 2019 and 69.83 per cent in 2020. However, the conviction rate came down to 67.56 per cent during the year 2021.

Sisodia was on Sunday arrested by the CBI after long hours of questioning in connection with the liquor scam.

