After being given the responsibility to probe ‘serious’ cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal by the Calcutta High Court earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has so far registered nine cases into the matter.

Escorted by central armed forces personnel, a team of CBI investigators on Thursday reached the residence of slain BJP supporter Avijit Sarkar at Kankurgachi in North Kolkata.

Four officers from the homicide department of Kolkata Police also accompanied the CBI team. However, Avijit’s elder brother Bishwajit Sarkar refused to give them entry into the house, following which the homicide officials left the spot.

The CBI officers had a detailed interaction with Bishwajit. Based on the conversation, the CBI team restructured the entire scene of the night when the crime took place.

The entire conversation between the CBI officials and Bishwajit was also video recorded.

Sources in the agency said that it will soon send an initial report to Delhi. The report will have mention of nine FIRs filed in connection with the post-poll violence in the state.

Sources further said that some officials of Kolkata Police are also under the scanner and some of them might be summoned for questioning at the CBI office.

The CBI will have to submit a status report to the high court within six weeks.

The CBI has formed four teams to investigate the serious cases like murder and rape that were reported after the announcement of Assembly poll results in the state on May 2.

According to CBI officials, two teams will look into the cases of the city and its adjacent areas and two teams will go to the rural areas. Four companies of CRPF have been allotted to the CBI team to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

The agency had earlier written to the West Bengal Director-General of Police seeking details of the cases of alleged murder and sexual abuse of women, in compliance with the high court order.

The court had directed the CBI to probe the matter based on a report submitted by a committee set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

“All the cases where, as per the report of the committee, the allegations are about murder of a person and crime against women regarding rape/attempt to rape, shall be referred to CBI for investigation. The committee, NHRC, any other commission or authority and the state shall immediately hand over the entire records of the cases to the CBI for investigation,” the court had said.

–IANS

sbg/arm