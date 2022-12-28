INDIA

CBI reopened case against Lalu as he came with us in Bihar, says Nitish

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday attributed the CBI’s move to reopen a case against RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav to his joining hands with his party to form the Mahagathbandhan government in the state.

“You would see what is happening here. Lalu ji and I joined hands together and formed the government in Bihar. Hence, the CBI reopened a case against him. You better know who is behind it,” he said during an event organised here to pay respect to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary.

Besides Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and present Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and two of his daughters Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav are co-accused in the case related to various railway project allotments to a Delhi-based real estate company during the tenure of RJD as Railway Minister. The case was registered in 2018 and closed in May 2021.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had already said that CBI would not get anything by reopening the case.

“The life of Lalu Ji and our family members are like an open book. We have not hidden anything. They are free to reopen the case but they would not get anything,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Nitish Kumar, who is also going for Samaj Sudhar Yatra part 2 from January 5, said that the routes of the Yatra will be finalised in the next couple of days. It will be the 14th yatra of Nitish Kumar starting from Vaishali.

On not attending the Namami Gange programme, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata, Nitish Kumar said that the minister of the department concerned used to go to such events in the past and the same will be done this time too.

The name of Tejashwi Yadav and Water Resource Development Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha is already announced by the Bihar government to take part in the event.

20221228-194003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tree banking project in Kerala’s Wayanad prime example of community effort...

    Mann announces names of his Council of Ministers

    At over 58K Covid cases, India sees lowest tally in 81...

    Cold day in Delhi, minimum temp at 8 degrees Celsius (Ld)