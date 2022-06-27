The CBI has replaced its investigation officer and counsel in one of the prime cases relating to post-poll violence in West Bengal.

In this particular case, the victim Abhijit Sarkar, a local BJP leader and a resident of Kankurgachi area in North Kolkata, was killed at his residence soon after the 2021 state Assembly elections results were announced.

It is learnt that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has replaced its counsel Phiroze Edulji with advocate K Mandal. It has also replaced its investigation officer by giving charge to a comparatively senior officer. Ajay Kumar, an officer in the rank of deputy superintendent has been replaced by S. Gayen, who is in the rank of additional superintendent.

The changes have been made to ensure faster results both in the field investigation level as well as proceedings in the court. The CBI is yet to file its final charge sheet in the case.

Several top Trinamool Congress leaders have been named in the case. The CBI team has even questioned Trinamool Congress legislator from Beliaghata Assembly constituency in Kolkata, Paresh Pal in this matter. He was questioned on the basis of the allegations from Abhijit Sarkar’s family that Pal had a role to play in the murder.

On May 2, 2021, the results of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election were announced that marked a landslide victory for Trinamool Congress for the third consecutive term. The same evening, Abhijit Sarkar was killed at his residence at Kankurgachi.

An appeal was filed at the Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe in the matter, which the court agreed. The CBI started its probe registering a case in August last. However, till date not a single arrest has been made in this connection.

CBI sources said that since questions had been erupting about the agency’s sincerity in solving the matter, the investigation officer and counsel were changed to bring speed in the process.

