The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday submitted a report to the Calcutta High Court, wherein it linked the name of Trinamool Congress strongman and the party’s Birbhum district president, with the Bogtui carnage that took place in the same district in March last year.

In March last year, the murder a local Trinamool Congress leader, Bhadu Sheikh, had triggered violence in Bogtui in Birbhum district that led to the death of nine persons after several houses were set on fire. Lalan Sheikh, one of the prime accused in the case and known to be colse to Bhadu Sheikh, was found hanging from a shower stand in a toilet of a temporary CBI office at Rampurhat in Birbhum district on December 12.

In the report submiited to the court in the form of an affidavit, the CBI claimed that on March 21 last year, the day of the carnage, there was a telephonic conversation at around 8.50 p.m. between Mondal and Anarul Haque, another prime accused in the case.

Incidentally, the hearing on the bail petition of Mondal in connection with his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam is scheduled before a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.

The CBI has filed its affidavit objecting the bail plea, referring to the conversation between Haque and Mondal.

After the Bogtui incident last year, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to carry out two parallel investigations into Vadu Sheikh’s murder and the Bogtui carnage. Recently, the CBI submitted a charge-sheet in the Bogtui case, which named Anarul Haque as the prime accused.

However, the latter has claimed innocence in the matter, saying that a conspiracy has been hatched to frame him.

“My residence is 5 km away from the place where the carnage took place. I have been falsely implicated and I will name all the conspirators at the right time,” he said.

