CBI retrieves deleted files from Sisodia’s computer siezed in January

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has retrieved the deleted files and data from the computer of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped liquor Policy.

In January, the CBI had seized the computer. On finding that some data was deleted, it sent the computer to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to retrieve it.

Now, the forensic department has sent them a report along with retrieved data and files. The FSL report suggests that these files were shared through WhatsApp initially and then saved into the computer of Manish Sisodia. Later, these were deleted.

The computer was seized from the office of Sisodia.

Before visiting Sisodia’s office, the CBI served a notice under section 91 of CrPC

The CBI had filed a chargesheet in the matter.

According to a source, the agency was in the process of filing a supplementary chargesheet in the matter and hence they wanted to collect more evidence to make the case water-tight.

“Evidence has been recovered from Sisodia’s computer, our case is now more strong,” the source said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday in the excise policy scam after a day of political drama.

Sisodia, who reached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters at Lodhi Road in south Delhi at around 11.10 a.m. after visiting the Rajghat, was questioned for over eight hours before being arrested.

20230227-132203

