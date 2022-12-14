INDIA

CBI sees bigger conspiracy in Lalan Sheikh death

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now suspecting a bigger controversy behind the mysterious death of Lalan Sheikh, the principal accused behind the Bogtui carnage, in its custody on Monday evening.

The reason behind the suspicion is that the state police has started its own investigation in the matter by registering a case where they have tagged Sushanta Bhattacharya, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the cattle smuggling case in West Bengal.

CBI sources said that the said officer had been involved with the cattle-smuggling case and never had any connection with the separate investigating team of CBI that was conducting parallel probe in the both Bogtui carnage and the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Vadu Sheikh as per the order of the Calcutta High Court, since both the matters were related.

A case in the matter was registered by Birbhum district police and already the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the investigation in the matter. Even Lalan Sheikh’s wife, who filed an FIR at the local Rampurhat Police Station, demanded a CID probe in the matter.

CBI’s top officers are currently consulting their own legal brains to evaluate the avenues on this matter challenged in the court.

Meanwhile, political slugfest has started over the development in tagging the name of the investing officer of the cattle-smuggling case in the matter. According to the CPI(M) central committee member, Sujan Chakraborty, the conspiracy of tagging Sushanta Bhattacharya’s name in the matter has been plotted by Trinamool Congress only, since the officer concerned is the investing officer in the cattle- smuggling case where the prime accused in the ruling party strongman, Anubrata Mondal.

“Is there any bigger game behind the game? Are there attempts to cover up bigger conspiracies? If we recall, before the arrest of Anubrata Mondal’s bodyguard, Sehgal Hossain, his car faced an accident in which the latter’s daughter was killed. A fire engulfed the branch of a bank at Bolpur where Mondal used to hold bank accounts,” he said.

However, Trinamool Congress’s state general secretary and the party’s spokesman in West Bengal, Kunal Ghosh has rubbished Chakraborty’s claims regarding association of his party leaders in the matter. “Trinamool Congress has no say in the matter. Someone who made the allegation based on certain apprehension against the officer concerned. What will we have to say on this?” he said.

