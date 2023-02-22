INDIA

CBI should arrest Sisodia in snooping case: Delhi BJP

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday demanded that the CBI should immediately arrest Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the alleged case of snooping, and also probe the role of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in it.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Gupta said, “The people of Delhi welcome the sanction accorded to the CBI to prosecute Sisodia in a case related to alleged collection of political intelligence through a city government department.

“We demand that the CBI immediately arrest Sisodia and the real accused of the snoopgate, Arvind Kejriwal should also be probed,” he said.

“The Centre has cleared the way for registering a new case against the AAP leader by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI,” he added.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed to Delhi Lt. Governor’s office the granting of sanction to prosecute Sisodia under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (powers to police for investigating a public servant).

Slamming the Centre over the move, Sisodia said more frivolous cases will be filed as the AAP marches ahead.

The CBI had said it found during its preliminary inquiry that the Feedback Unit (FBU), set up by the Delhi government to check corruption, allegedly collected “political intelligence” and the agency recommended that an FIR be registered against Sisodia.

20230222-130206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Allahabad HC denies bail to man who sent woman’s pictures to...

    UP launches self-reliant farmer integrated development scheme

    Budget to make country ‘Atmanirbhar’ and ‘Vishwa Guru’: BJP MP

    43 militants of 8 outfits surrender in Manipur