The Goa unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday criticised the CBI for arresting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, calling the probe agency a stooge of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

After a day-long questioning at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital, Sisodia, the deputy of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Sunday evening.

Goa unit AAP president Amit Palekar said that “by arresting Manish Sisodia, the CBI has once again proved that it is a stooge of the BJP”.

“The BJP is scared of the AAP… it is fearing a defeat by the AAP in 2024 polls,” he said.

AAP legislator Venzy Viegas said that “Delhi is firmly in AAP’s grip”.

“In the 2020 Assembly polls, the BJP was thrashed. Even in the 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi election, the BJP was defeated. And next, in 2024, they will…,” Viegas said without concluding his statement.

He further said that the “BJP is clearly rattled”.

“The world’s best education minister, Manish Sisodia, is arrested in a false case to tarnish AAP by the caged parrot CBI. Truth will prevail,” he added.

