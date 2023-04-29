INDIA

CBI summons Anubrata Mondal’s confidant Abdul Latif for questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Abdul Latif, a close confidant of Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal, for questioning in connection with the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

Latif, who is currently out on interim bail, has been asked to be present at the office of CBI’s Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 2), sources said.

It is learnt that Latif has been summoned for questioning regarding his alleged connection with a cattle-trading hub at Illambazar in Birbhum district, which is perceived to be the epicentre of the cattle smuggling case.

Latif has been named in the CBI charge sheet in this connection. Officially, Latif has multiple business interests including marble showroom, poultry farm, car showroom, petrol pump and hotel business, among others.

Soon after the CBI took over the investigation, Latif had gone absconding. Earlier this week, he surrendered before a special CBI court in Asansol, where the matter relating to the alleged cattle-smuggling scam is being heard, and secured an interim bail till May 6.

Recently, Latif’s name had also surfaced in the killing of coal trader and BJP leader Raju Jha, who was shot dead in East Burdwan district on April 1.

Jha was travelling along with his associate Brotin Bandopadhyay in a Toyota SUV registered in Latif’s name.

