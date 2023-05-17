ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP NEWS

CBI summons Sameer Wankhede in Aryan Khan case

NewsWire
Former head of Mumbai Zone Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an extortion case pertaining to Aryan Khan who was arrested along with others in a drugs case.

Wankhede has been accused of trying to extort Rs 25 crore from Aryan Khan’s family, through other members of the NCB and a few individuals. Later on, the amount was reduced to Rs 18 crore, and a token amount of Rs 50 lakh was reportedly paid.

DDG, NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh had submitted a report to the CBI on the basis of which the probe agency has lodged a case.

Singh had handed over the report to the CBI to file a case against Sameer Wankhede, V.V. Singh, then Superintendent NCB and Ashish Ranjan, the then IO of the case.

Wankhede, an IRS officer who is currently in DGTS Chennai, will have to appear before the CBI’s Mumbai zone office to get his statement recorded.

His cell phone was earlier seized by the CBI to retrieve data from it.

