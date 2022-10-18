INDIA

CBI summons Trinamool Congress MLA’s husband in post-poll murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to the husband of a Trinamool Congress legislator in connection with the West Bengal post-poll violence case.

Debraj Chakraborty is the husband of singer-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress legislator from Rajarhat-Gopalpur Assembly constituency, Aditi Munshi. Chakraborty is also the Member (Mayor-in-Council) of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC). He has been asked to be present at CBI’s central government office (CGO) complex office at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata by Tuesday afternoon.

To recall, soon after the results for the 2021 state Assembly polls were announced, the body of a local BJP leader, Prasenjit Das, was found hanging at Kestopur area in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

Following a court order, the CBI took charge of investigation and Chakraborty came under its scanner. The investigative agency’s officials also made a spot visit of the place where Das’s body was recovered and also talked to the members of the victim’s family.

Already in two other similar cases of post-poll violence, the CBI has questioned Trinamool Congress’s legislator from Beliaghata Assembly constituency Paresh Paul and the ruling party’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, who is currently under judicial custody for his alleged involvement in cattle-smuggling scam.

20221018-110606

