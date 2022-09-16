A CBI team arrived in Goa on Friday to conduct a probe into the death of TikTok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had ordered a CBI probe into the death of Phogat.

The move came after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recommended a CBI probe into the case as per demand of Phogat’s daughter and people of Haryana.

“I have faith in the Goa police. They are doing investigations in a good way and also have got good clues. But considering the demand of people and her daughter (for a CBI probe), I am recommending for the same,” Sawant had said.

Senior police officer told IANS that the CBI team will visit the hotel in Anjuna, where Phogat was staying.

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at the said hotel. Phogat, who felt uneasy that night, was taken to the St. Anthony hospital next morning where she was declared brought dead.

Police on August 26, had arrested Sudhir Sangwan (Phogat’s PA) along with Sukwinder Singh in connection with her murder.

Police said that methamphetamine drugs were allegedly given to Phogat, while she was partying in Curlies restaurant in Anjuna. The restaurant co-owner Edwin Nunes and two drug peddlers were also arrested in this case.

Opposition parties in Goa had also demanded a CBI probe into the case.

20220916-174004