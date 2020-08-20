CBI team to reach Mumbai Thursday later, collect documents from city police (Ld, correcting)

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) A day after the Supreme Court ordered for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of the agency’s SIT will leave for Mumbai to initiate investigation.

The SIT team is likely to leave for Mumbai on Thursday evening, according to CBI sources.

The source said that the team headed for Mumbai will be led by CBI’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Nupur Prasad. They will reach Mumbai with all the medical documents related to Covid-19 reports after ruckus was faced by the Bihar police team weeks ago.

The source said that the CBI team will also collect the documents from the Mumbai Police and meet the investigation officer, who handled the Sushant case.

If required the team will also speak to the Mumbai Police DCP, with whom the family of Sushant shared a WhatsApp message in February this year citing threat to the life of the actor.

The agency officers were likely to visit Sushant’s residence in Bandra where he was found dead on June 14 and also call the first five persons who reached to his flat after the death.

The team is also likely to meet Mitu Singh, sister of Sushant to gather more details.

The CBI on August 7 had taken over the probe into the death of the 34-year-old actor on the orders of the central government after the Bihar government recommended for the central agency probe.

The CBI registered a case against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and flatmate Samuel Miranda and unknown others on the basis of his father K.K. Singh’s complaint filed with the Bihar Police on July 25.

The CBI has also recorded the statement of Sushant’s father and his elder sister Rani Singh. According to agency sources, in their statement the family has maintained that it was not suicide but a murder.

–IANS

aks/dp/in