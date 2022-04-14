A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday visited the residence of Sohail Gayali, who is accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

The girl, a Class 9 student, was allegedly raped at a birthday party at the house of Gayali on April 4. She succumbed to her injuries on April 5. The cause of death was said to be excessive bleeding. Ironically, she was cremated without any post-mortem or death certificate.

The Calcutta High Court had on April 12 ordered a CBI probe into the matter to bring out the truth. Earlier, the local police was looking into the matter. After taking up the probe, the CBI lodged a fresh case and formed a team of elite officials to investigate the matter.

On April 10, an FIR was lodged in this connection with the Hanskhali police station by the family members of the victim with the help of the state-run Child Line. The family was initially not coming forward reportedly due to threats from the accused and his family.

The victim’s family alleged that she went to attend a birthday party at the house of the accused, where she was made to have drinks laced with sedatives. After being drugged, she was allegedly raped by the accused.

