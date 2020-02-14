CBI to probe 3 Delhi Police cops for extorting Rs 50 lakh

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against three Delhi Police officers for allegedly blackmailing a non-resident Indian (NRI) and extorting Rs 50 lakh.

The complainant, an Australia-based businessman, alleged that he was detained for hours at the Defence Colony police station and was threatened to be implicated in a sexual assault case, in March 2018.

According to the NRI, the policemen demanded Rs 1.5 crore bribe at the police station itself to let him off. The complainant was also allegedly abused and threatened.

According to him, they (cops and him) finally settled at Rs 50 lakh. Of this, Rs 40 lakh was paid in cash. The remaining Rs 10 lakh was allegedly extorted from his friend after detaining him at Saket’s Select City Mall.

When the businessman attempted to register a complaint with the Delhi Police vigilance department, the three cops who extorted the money asked the alleged sexual assault victim to move the court and file a formal case against the NRI.

The vigilance department found merit in the NRI’s complaint, but despite substantial evidence against the cops, the crime branch didn’t arrest anyone and stalled further probe in the case.

The businessman then moved the Delhi High Court. In January, the HC, acknowledging the gravity of the offence, ordered a CBI probe the alleged extortion and sexual assault case.

–IANS

