CBI unit asks for details of all NSFs, NSAs

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Sports Integrity Unit on Friday asked for details of all National Sports Federations (NSF) and National Sports Associations (NSA) including the names of office bearers and affiliates.

In a notice sent by the CBI to the heads of all NSFs and NSAs through the Sports Ministry, the Unit has specifically sought the names and registration numbers, addresses and names of office bearers and affiliated members.

It also asked the federations and associations to specify whether it is recognised by the International Olympic Association (IOA) and any other “international bodies,” the activities it conducts and to list and describe any “State/National/International level” tournaments it conducts.

The Sports Integrity Unit was set up by the CBI in 2014 to check matters related to corruption and malpractices in sports such as match fixing, doping and illegal betting.

