In wake of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s questioning in New Delhi by the CBI in the alleged IRCTC ‘land for jobs’ scam, his party lawmaker Sunil Singh alleged that the probe agency is working like a member of the BJP.

The questioning of Lalu Prasad Yadav and other members of his family is taking place with the view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said.

“The central agencies are working as a member of the BJP. They are working more than common party members. BJP leaders should be ashamed of themselves for harassing a 78-year-old person who recently returned from Singapore after a kidney transplant and is recuperating in New Delhi. Why is the CBI in a hurry? Why has it not waited for some more time for him to become healthy and then ask the questions to him. Why is it harassing him at a time when doctors have asked him for extra precaution,” the RJD MLC asked.

He also asked why the CBI and other agencies have not registered a single FIR against BJP leaders in the last 9 years. “I am saying that if the investigation would take place, 80 per cent of the BJP leaders would be found corrupt. If raids would take place on these leaders, the agencies would find crores of rupees in their houses,” he said.

“When anyone joins the BJP, he becomes Raja Harishchandra and if anyone asks a question, he becomes Daku KharaK Singh,” Singh quipped.

He noted that the IRCTC case was registered during the second tenure of Manmohan Singh government and asked why the CBI has not concluded the case in more than 17 years.

“It is a shame for the CBI. Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family should not be afraid of such raids and questioning. The situation is such that no one would take central agencies like CBI seriously,” Singh said.

