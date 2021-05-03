In order to facilitate the quick clearance of imports of Covid-related equipment or medicaments, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has set up a dedicated help desk that will handle all queries and grievances.

The help desk will not only handle queries but would also ensure that items and raw material

Imported for Covid 19 mitigation does not get stuck up at customs ports and the onward movement of such cryptically equipment is delayed.

The CBIC in a tweet also said that special measures would also be taken in case of non-resolution of grievance in a time bound manner.

The dedicated help desk will also facilitate personal imports through courier.

–IANS

