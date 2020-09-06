CBIC to roll out pan-India faceless assessment for imports by Oct 31

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will roll out faceless assessment for all imports across India by October 31.

The roll out will be done in a phased manner, said a CBIC circular.

“The Board has decided to roll-out the Faceless Assessment at an all India level in all ports of import and for all imported goods by 31.10.2020,” it said.

The CBIC has also decided to constitute 11 National Assessment Centres (NAC) and they have been organised commodity-wise according to the First Schedule to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.

As per the circular, the NACs have a critical role in the successful implementation of faceless assessment. In addition to their existing work, they need to work in a coordinated manner to ensure that all assessments are carried out in a timely manner and there is no delay or hold-up of the bills of entry.

The NACs would also examine the assessment practices of imported goods across Customs stations to bring about uniformity and enhanced quality of assessments, it said.

The pilot programme of faceless assessment was launched in Chennai in August last year for primarily electrical machineries falling under Chapter 85 of the Customs Tariff Act. This pilot programme was subsequently expanded to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mundra and Visakhapatnam for goods primarily falling under its Chapters 39, 84, 86 to 92, 72 to 83 and 50 to 71.

These pilot programmes were followed by the launch of Phase-I of Faceless Assessment on June 5 this year, cutting across the Customs formations in Chennai and Bengaluru for articles primarily falling under the Chapters 84 and 85 of the Act.

Phase-II of Faceless Assessment, which was begun on August 3 at Customs formations in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, for goods falling under the Chapters 50 to 71, 84, 85 and 86 to 92 of the Act and at Customs formations in Mumbai for goods falling under its Chapter 29.

The CBIC described the results of the trials and initial phases as “encouraging”.

