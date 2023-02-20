INDIA

CBI’s fresh summon asks Sisodia to join probe on Feb 26

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned again to join the probe in Delhi excise policy scam on February 26.

Sisodia was earlier asked to appear before the CBI on February 19, but he expressed inability join the probe and sought one week time. He told the CBI that he was busy in giving final touch to Delhi’s budget which would be sent to Centre for approval.

The CBI allowed his request and now has issued him a second notice.

Sisodia has alleged that it is BJP who is behind the scene. He alleged that he was busy in giving the final touch to Delhi budget when he was called to join the investigation.

“I am a finance minister too. I have to prepare Delhi Budget. It will be sent to Centre for the approval. BJP is using CBI to stop us in doing development. I have sought time,” Sisodia had said while requesting for more time.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CBI interrogated Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain at Tihar Jail.

The CBI interrogated Jain about AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair and other related things.

On February 8, the CBI arrested Butchibabu Gorantla, ex-CA of BRS leader K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the matter. The source said that they are in process of filing a supplementary charge sheet in the matter and hence they wanted to collect more evidence to make the case watertight.

20230220-184604

