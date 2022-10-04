INDIA

CBI’s ‘Operation Chakra’ against cyber enabled crime: Raids at 105 locations in 18 states

NewsWire
0
1

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at more than 105 premises across the nation.

According to sources, the raids are being conducted at places belonging to the accused involved in cyber enabled crime. The CBI has given the entire operation the name, “Operation Chakra”.

The agency had got inputs from the FBI and Interpol on the cyber enabled crime accused. The CBI formed teams and also informed the state police so that they could assist them in the search operation.

The CBI itself is conducting the probe at 87 locations while the state police are involved in the other places.

“We are conducting raids at four premises at Andaman, five locations in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, two each in Punjab, Karnataka and Assam. Apart from this our raids are going on at 105 premises in 18 states,” said the source.

The source said that they have recovered around Rs 1.5 crore in cash and 1.5 kg gold from a location in Rajasthan where the accused were running a fake call centre.

Two more call centres were busted in Pune and Ahmedabad. The accused used to call US and UK citizens and dupe them.

The CBI has recovered digital devices and incriminating documents from the call centres.

“CBI’s Crime Division which is the oldest branch of any wing is leading this operation. Our Crime Division came into existence before the IT Act was implemented,” the source said.

20221004-202604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AstaGuru to host Two Auctions commemorating its ‘Month of Masters’

    BJP may destroy the country but Hindus can’t, says Upendra Kushwaha

    Youth killed over interfaith love, K’taka town tense

    UP govt will transfer money into kids’ account for uniform, bags