The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that they have launched a multi phase ‘Operation Garuda’ to disrupt, degrade and dismantle drug networks with international linkages through rapid exchange of criminal intelligence on drug trafficking and coordinated law enforcement actions across international jurisdiction through Interpol.

A senior CBI official said that the global operation was initiated in close coordination with Interpol and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for combating smuggling of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, with special focus on the Indian Ocean Region.

“Drug trafficking networks with international linkages require law enforcement cooperation across international jurisdiction.

“In Operation Garuda, CBI led a global operation to target drug networks with international footprints for action against handlers, operatives, production zones and support elements,” the official said.

The CBI and the NCB have been closely coordinating with all the states and UTs police agencies for information exchange, analysis and development of operational information.

During the Operation Garuda, searches, seizures and arrests were carried out across multiple States in India. Apart from the CBI and the NCB, eight states/UT police, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Manipur also participated in this operation.

During this special operation by the NCB and several state police forces, including Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra, around 6600 suspects were checked, 127 new cases registered and around 175 persons, including six absconders/proclaimed offenders were arrested.

Illicit drugs and psychotropic substances, including 5.125 kg heroin; 33.936 kg ganja, 3.29 kg charas, 1365 gm mephedrone, 33.80 smack, around 87 tablets, 122 injections and 87 syringes of Buprenorphine, 946 tablets Alpazolam, 105.997 Kg Tramadol, 10 gm Hash oil, 0.9 gm Ecstacy pills, 1.150 kg opium, 30 kg Poppy Husk, 1.437 kg intoxicant powder and 11,039 pills/capsules, were recovered.

