INDIALIFESTYLE

CBSE Class 12 result: 87.33% students pass, girls outshine boys

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Class 12 exam results in which 87.33 per cent students have passed. This year the pass percentage of girl students has been 6 per cent higher than that of boys.

More than 16 lakh students from across the country had registered themselves for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations, out of which 7,45,433 were boys and 9,51,332 girls.

Thiruvananthapuram region stood first across the country with 99.91 per cent.

This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, CBSE will not award first, second and third divisions to its students to avoid unhealthy competition.

The board said that it will also declare the Class 10 result very soon.

CBSE had already released the six-digit DigiLocker security pin for Class 12 results. Through this, students can download their marksheet and migration certificate online from DigiLocker.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said the new session of undergraduate courses will start from August 1.

20230512-124402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s reports 4,362 fresh Covid cases, 66 deaths

    Revival of Cong parliamentary board on cards, demand of G-23 accepted

    Only Congress can bring non-BJP government: Kharge

    Some people unable to digest India’s growth: Venkaiah Naidu