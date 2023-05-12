Lakshay Sharma, a student at the GAV International School here, scored 98.4 per cent while Nikita of the same school scored 98 per cent in their CBSE Class 12 board exams whose results were announced on Friday.

Lakshay secured 99, 97 and 96 out of 100 in three subjects while Nikita scored 100, 98 and 95 out of 100 in Music, Economics and Accountancy.

Rakshita Sharma, a student of Presidium School, scored 93 per cent.

GAV International School has said that 85 per cent of the students who appeared for the class 10th examination scored over 90 per cent.

“I am extremely proud of our students of GAV International School. Congratulations to Lakshay Sharma who secured 98.4 per cent. He has made his teachers and parents proud. Hard-working and academic rigour is our mantra of success. This result is a testimony of our school’s mission,” said Pradeep Kaushik, Chairman, of GAV International School.

Lakshay Sharma thanked his parents and teachers for their support. “I was confident about my results as I saw my results, I was on cloud nine. I want to thank my school faculty, especially my class teachers. They have been my pillar of support and it’s a great feeling to see them happy.”

“For my achievement, I give credit to my parents and teachers, who helped me with a lot of preparations and CBSE exams. I was confident about my performance and I had promised my teachers good results,” Nikita said.

“I was a bit nervous as I wasn’t sure how much I would have scored. It is a proud moment for me that I have scored this well. My key to success was a very calm and relaxed approach,” Rakshita said.

