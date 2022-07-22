Getting 500 out of 500 marks, two girls — Yuvakshi Vij from Noida and Tanya Singh of Bulandshahr — have scored 100 per cent marks in CBSE Class 12 results declared on Friday. Tanya Singh, a student of Delhi Public School in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has also topped the CBSE Class 12 board examination.

The CBSE has not released any toppers’ list officially this time, nor has the board declared any student as a topper. Two EWS students from The Heritage School, Rohini have performed well in the CBSE Class 12 exams. Gulshan Kumar Pal has secured 96.2 percent marks in the EWS category. Talking to IANS, he gave full credit for his success to his teachers.

While Tanya has scored 500 out of 500, three other girl students named Deepika Bansal, Radhika Agarwal and Bhumika Gupta have scored 499 out of 500. Ashima, another student from Ghaziabad, has has got 497 marks out of 500 (99.4 per cent).

Expressing satisfaction over the results, Tanya said that the CBSE 12th Board result is a proud achievement not only for her but for her entire family. Tanya thanked her teachers and family members for her achievement.

Yuvakshi, studying in a private school in Noida, too expressed happiness over her success. She has scored 100 out of 100 in all her subjects — Political Science, English, History, Psychology and Painting.

A total of 33,432 students have scored above 95 per cent marks in the CBSE Class 12 board this year. Their total number is 2.33 percent. At the same time, the number of students securing 90 to 95 percent marks is 1,34,797, which is 9.39 percent of the total students who passed.

In Delhi, 96.29 per cent children passed the examination. A total of 3,00,075 from Delhi zone had registered, of which, 2,98,395 appeared in the examination and 2,87,326 passed.

A total of 14,44,341 students from across the country had registered themselves for the examinations, of which 14,35,366 appeared and 13,30,662 passed.

Meanwhile, 93.98 per cent of the children studying abroad have passed the examinations. According to the CBSE board, this year 4.72 per cent i.e. 67,743 children will have to appear for a retest.

