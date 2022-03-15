The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the answer key of the Odia paper for Class X first term examination, following the intervention of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the board said on Tuesday.

The results of Term-I examinations for Class X students were communicated to the respective schools through email by CBSE on March 11.

The CBSE on Monday set up an expert committee to probe the alleged discrepancies in the question and answer key of Odia paper for Class X first term examination.

A serious dispute in the question and answer key in the Odia paper was brought to the notice of Pradhan on Monday, and the minister asked the board to resolve the dispute within the next 24 hours to address the students’ grievances appropriately, the board said in a statement.

Accordingly, with a view to ascertain the factual position, an expert committee was constituted by CBSE for examining the discrepancies mentioned in the representation, it said.

The board further said the committee submitted its report at 6 pm on Monday. Based on the report, the CBSE evaluated the OMRs of Odia paper with the correct answer key approved by the panel.

The revised performance of students has been since sent to the concerned schools for onward information to the students. A total of 28,310 students have benefitted from the revision of results, it added.

