The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to submit before the Supreme Court on Thursday the assessment system for class 12 students.

Senior officials of the CBSE have expressed hope that the evaluation criteria, which has been prepared on the basis of the report of the 12-member committee of experts, may be released this week.

The committee was formed to prepare the formula for giving results and marks for class 12 students. The committee consists of 12 persons, including Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education and senior IAS officer Vipin Kumar.

The CBSE had issued a notification in this regard on June 4.

While issuing the notification, CBSE’s controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there are 12 members in this committee. This committee will decide the basis for promoting the students and preparing their mark sheets.

According to the notification issued by Sanyam Bhardwaj, the committee was to prepare its report within 10 days. Now this report was not submitted within 10 days i.e. till June 14, so the evaluation criteria have not been released so far.

The government had cancelled the 12th board examinations on June 1 due to the surge in Covid cases.

The Supreme Court while welcoming the government’s decision had wanted to know the criteria to be applied for evaluation of students. The CBSE wanted four weeks time, but the court said that would delay the process for students looking to study abroad and gave two weeks time.

Now the CBSE board has to submit the formula for awarding marks to the students of class 12.

–IANS

