ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

CCA2023: Best Picture for season’s favourite ‘Everything Everywhere…’

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ lost the Best Picture honour to director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards.

Both the films were contending against movies such as ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Babylon’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘Elvis’, ‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’, ‘TAir’, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Women Talking’.

‘RRR’ also lost the Best VFX and Best Director honours. However, it clinched the Best Foreign Language Film and Best Best Song trophy at the award event held here.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is a absurdist comedy-drama film. The plot centers on a Chinese-American immigrant (played by Michelle Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis appear in supporting roles.

20230116-084604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kristin Chenoweth happy with Ariana Grande for signing ‘Wicked’

    Jennifer Coolidge was once ‘locked up’ by border control

    DiCaprio’s former co-star calls him ‘very stupid’ for dating only younger...

    Kim Kardashian doesn’t rule out getting married again, having more kids