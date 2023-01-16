ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

CCA2023: Bob Odenkirk wins Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘Better Call Saul’

‘Better Call Saul’ won its second award at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards as Bob Odenkirk was named as the Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Bob was contending alongside names such as Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man”, Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”, Diego Luna – “Andor”, Adam Scott – “Severance” and Antony Starr – “The Boys”.

A tweet from the 28th Critics Choice congratulated Odenkirk. “Congratulations to @mrbobodenkirk, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. @BetterCallSaul #CriticsChoiceAwards.”

Giancarlo Esposito won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the crime and legal drama ‘Better Call Saul’.

Part of the ‘Breaking Bad’ franchise, it is a spin-off of Gilligan’s previous series, Breaking Bad, and serves as a prequel and sequel to its predecessor. Set primarily in the early-mid 2000s in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the series examines the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), an earnest lawyer and former con artist, into an egocentric criminal defense attorney known as Saul Goodman after he becomes stuck in a feud between two rival cartels.

The show also examines the moral decline of former police officer Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), who becomes a violent fixer for drug traffickers to support his granddaughter and widowed daughter-in-law.

