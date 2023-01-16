ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

CCA2023: Cate Blanchett bags Best Actress honour for ‘Tar’

NewsWire
Australian actress Cate Blanchett was awarded the winner of Best Actress trophy at the 28th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards for her work in the psychological drama film ‘Tar’.

A tweet from the handle of the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards read: “Congratulations to #CateBlanchett, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actress”.

‘Tar’ charts the downfall of fictional composer and conductor Lydia Tar. The supporting cast includes Nina Hoss, Noemie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Strong.

Blanchett earlier won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 80th Golden Globes, which was conducted last week.

At the red carpet, Cate Blanchett made a chic appearance as she wore a taupe Max Mara set, designer accessories, and sharp pumps. The ‘Dona’t Look Up’ star was dressed in a long sleeve button-up top that was French tucked into a matching floor-length maxi skirt. The skirt created a mermaid-like silhouette and featured a tattered hem that gave the set a grungy feel.

20230116-090404

