The two-time Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett has some notes about awards season. The ‘Tar’ star won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards for her performance in ‘Tar’.

She began her speech by joking, “I’ve got gum in my mouth. I really didn’t expect to be standing here,” and, “This is actually the second award of the evening: Julia Roberts, earlier, presented me with a bottle of mouthwash. So thank you, Julia. This is a poor second,” reports People magazine.

Blanchett continued by saying “best actress” is an “arbitrary” term “considering how many extraordinary performances” were done by women last year. The other nominees were Viola Davis (‘The Woman King’), Danielle Deadwyler (‘Till’), Margot Robbie (‘Babylon’), Michelle Williams (‘The Fabelmans’) and Michelle Yeoh (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’).

“I can’t believe I’m up here. This is ridiculous,” Blanchett, 53, said in her speech with a laugh. “I’m so old!”

According to People, the actress then suggested a makeover for the awards season.

“I would love it if we would just change this whole f—ing structure. It’s like what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here. Why don’t we just say there was a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another,” she said, quoted by People.

“And stop the televised horse race of it all,” continued Blanchett. “Because, can I tell you, every single woman with a television, film, advertising, tampon commercials – whatever – you’re all out there doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually. So thank you. I share this with you all.”

