ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

CCA2023: Daniel Radcliffe wins Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

NewsWire
0
0

At the 28th Critics Choice Awards, Daniel Radcliffe won the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”.

Radcliffe was nominated against Ben Foster – “The Survivor”, Andrew Garfield – “Under the Banner of Heaven”, Samuel L. Jackson – “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”, Sebastian Stan – “Pam & Tommy” and Ben Whishaw – “This is Going to Hurt” in the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category.

A tweet from the Critics Choice Awards reads: “Congratulations to #DanielRadcliffe, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie. @alyankovic #CriticsChoiceAwards.”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is a 2022 American biographical parody film directed by Eric Appel. The film is a satire of biopics and is loosely based on Yankovic’s life and career as an accordionist and parody songwriter.

It stars Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic, along with Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Arturo Castro, and Julianne Nicholson in supporting roles.

20230116-074604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jared Leto urges people to be ‘thankful’ for Marvel films

    Riverdale’ star Camila Mendes splits with boyfriend Grayson Vaughn

    Lilly Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka bow down in respect to each...

    Tom Hardy wins Jiu-Jitsu gold medal; army veteran opponent feared his...