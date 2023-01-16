USA-based Vietnamese actor Ke Huy Quan was once again honoured with the Best Supporting Actor award at the Critics Choice Award for his work in the absurdist comedy-drama film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

This is second win in the recent past after he picked up the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture.

The film, written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, tells the story of a Chinese-American immigrant, Evelyn Quan Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh) who, while being audited by the IRS, discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

In the film, Ke Huy Quan played the role of Evelyn’s meek husband – Waymond Wang. Quan started his acting career with his role of Short Round in ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ alongside Harrison Ford which was released in 1984. The following year, he played the role of Data in ‘The Goonies’ and followed it up with roles in the sitcom ‘Head of the Class’ and film ‘Encino Man’.

However, he stopped acting due to lack of opportunities, and obtained a film degree from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. He went on to work as a stunt coordinator and assistant director.

20230116-074203