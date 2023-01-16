As the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ bagged the Best Original Song at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards after creating waves at the 80th Golden Globes, music composer M.M. Keeravani revealed why the track has resonated globally.

After being feted with the honour at the Critics’s Choice Awards 2023, Keeravani was asked about the song resonating with everyone.

He said: “Resonated: because of the uniqueness and freshness which caught the attention for the first time. Thank you so much.. (I am) overwhelmed with this awarda Thank you to all the critics on behalf of my lyrics writer, choreographer, singers programmer and of course director.”

The acceptance speech was shared on the RRR movie’s Twitter handle. The caption read: “Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here’s @mmkeeravaani’s acceptance speech!!”

The song edged out tracks like Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from’ Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from – Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Lady Gaga and Bloodpop’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘New Body Rhumba’ from White Noise.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr. Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

20230116-090204