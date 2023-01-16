Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro’s movie ‘Pinocchio’ for streaming giant Netflix bagged the Best Picture – Animated trophy at the 28th Critics Choice Awards.

A tweet from the 28th Critics Choice Awards read: “In this life, the more you give, the more you get. We are thrilled to announce that @RealGDT’s #PinocchioMovie is the #CriticsChoiceAwards WINNER for Best Animated Feature!”

Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” was contending against “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”, “Turning Red” and “Wendell & Wild”.

Del Toro directed the adaptation of the classic tale by Carlo Collodi with Mark Gustafson. He also served as a co-writer with Patrick McHale.

The film was also feted with a trophy in the same category at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.

20230116-073403