ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

CCA2023: Zendaya wins Best Actress in a Drama Series

NewsWire
0
0

Actress-singer Zendaya was named as the Best Actress in a Drama Series for the show ‘Euphoria’.

She was nominated alongside Christine Baranski for ‘The Good Fight’, Sharon Horgan ‘Bad Sisters’, Laura Linney ‘Ozark’, Mandy Moore ‘This Is Us’ and Kelly Reilly ‘Yellowstone’.

A tweet from the 28th Critics’ Choice read: “Congratulations to @Zendaya, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. #EuphoriaHBO #CriticsChoiceAwards.”

‘Euphoria’ is an American teen drama television series based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The series’ main character is Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering teenage drug addict who struggles to find her place in the world.

The series is filmed at Ulysses S. Grant High School in Los Angeles, California, Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, and will be filmed in Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.

Outside California, it will be filmed in New York City, Singapore, and Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

20230116-080605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kylie Jenner changes new-born son ‘Wolf’s’ name: Says “it didn’t feel...

    Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy two years after losing Jack

    IANS Review: ‘Kate’: Mary Winstead displays her physical prowess with aplomb...

    Priyanka Chopra-Sam Heughan’s ‘Text For You’ changed to ‘It’s All Coming...