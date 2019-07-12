CCEA okays Rs 1,320 cr Sahjanwa-Dohrighat rail link

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) To improve rail connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, the central government here on Wednesday approved construction of 81-km rail track between Sahjanwa and Dohrighat at a cost of around Rs 1,320 crore.

Addressing reporters after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs’ (CCEA) meeting, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, “The CCEA chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for construction of 81.17 km rail line between Sahjanwa and Dohrighat at an estimated cost of Rs 1,319.75 crore.”

Goyal said the project, to be executed by North Eastern Railway’s arm, would be completed by 2023-24.

According to railway ministry, the project area is densely populated, economically backward and deficient in road transport facilities.

Railway officials said the project would provide rail facility and help in growth of small-scale industries in the area. The alignment from Sahjanwa to Dohrighat lies mostly in the Gorakhpur district and some in the Mau district of UP.

The Railway Minister said the project would generate around 19.48 lakh mandays direct employment.

“The Indara-Dohrighat gauge conversion has been sanctioned and the approval for new Dohrighat-Sahjanwa line will complete the missing link and provide an alternate route avoiding Gorakhpur,” the ministry said.

“After the completion of the project, alternate route connecting Chhapra to Lucknow, avoiding congestion at Gorakhpur, will be available. This project is needed for better socio-economic development of the hinterland of this area with the help of rail transport,” it added.

–IANS

aks/pcj