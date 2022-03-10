BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

CCI approves acquisition of L&T Investment Management by HSBC AMC

By NewsWire
0
0

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved 100 per cent share capital acquisition of L&T Investment Management by HSBC Asset Management.

“The proposed combination relates to acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of L&T AMC by HSBC AMC from L&T Finance Holdings (L&T sponsor or seller) and its nominees,” the CCI said.

“The acquisition of equity shares of the ‘Target’ falls under Section 5(a) of the Competition Act, 2002,” it added.

At present, HSBC AMC is the asset management entity for operating the day-to-day functioning of HSBC Mutual Fund schemes. It is responsible for managing investments of money pooled-in through investments in HSBC MF.

HSBC AMC is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC Group) and belongs to the HSBC Group of companies.

On the other hand, L&T AMC is the asset management entity for operating the day-to-day functioning of L&T Mutual Fund schemes.

It is responsible for managing the investment of money pooled-in through investments made in L&T MF. L&T AMC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Sponsor.

20220310-231803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.