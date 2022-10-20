BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

CCI clears acquisition of 10% stake in Yes Bank by CA Basque Investments

NewsWire
0
0

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday approved the acquisition of 10 per cent stake in Yes Bank Limited by CA Basque Investments.

The proposed combination pertains to CA Basque acquiring up to 10 per cent of the total paid up share capital and voting rights of Yes Bank, by way of subscription to equity shares and warrants.

CA Basque is a newly-formed special purpose vehicle (incorporated in the Mauritius), and is fully owned by CA Marans Investments (Mauritius), which is ultimately controlled by the funds managed by the affiliates of The Carlyle Group Inc.

It is an investment holding entity and does not have any business activities in India.

The Carlyle Group Inc is a global investment firm, which manages funds that invest globally across three investment disciplines — global private equity (including corporate private equity, real estate, and natural resources funds); global credit (including liquid credit, illiquid credit, and real assets credit); and global investment solutions.

Yes Bank is a banking company engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services offerings, catering to retail, micro, small and medium enterprises as well as corporate clients.

20221020-214603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengaluru Airport gets PEER platinum certification

    Credit offtake continues to rise, sees near 9-year high growth: CareEdge

    Kotak Mahindra Bank reported 5,278 fraud cases in Q1 FY23, SBI...

    CSK market cap pegged at Rs 2465 crore