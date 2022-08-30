BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

CCI clears Caladium’s 7.49% stake buy in Aditya Birla Fashion

NewsWire
0
1

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday okayed the acquisition of around 7.49 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail by Caladium Investment, a GIC Investor.

GIC Investor is a special purpose vehicle organised as a private limited company in Singapore that is part of a group of investment holding companies managed by GIC Special Investments Private Limited (GICSI).

“Competition Commission approves acquisition of approximately 7.49 per cent shareholding in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited on a fully diluted basis by Caladium Investment Pte. Ltd (GIC Investor) by way of preferential issuance of equity and warrants,” a statement issued by the competition watchdog said.

Caladium Investment is wholly-owned by Lathe Investment Private Limited, an entity which is in turn wholly-owned by GIC (Ventures) Private Limited.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited is a publicly listed company which along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture and retailing of branded apparel, footwear and accessories and operates across India through its retail stores, as well as distribution through its exclusive brand outlets and Pantaloons stores, multi-brand outlets, shop-in-shop stores across departmental stores, own online retail platforms and third-party e-commerce marketplaces.

20220830-211203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bharti AXA Life appoints Rahul Bhuskute as CIO

    India 2030: Aggressive hippo or agile gazelle? (Book Review)

    FM announces Rs 1.1 L cr loan guarantee scheme for Covid...

    Cost of War: Equities, rupee plunge as FIIs pump out over...