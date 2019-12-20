CCPA recommends Budget Session from Jan 31 to April 3, Budget on Feb 1

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) The Government will present Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1, sources said.

The Budget will be presented amidst an 11-year low growth projection of 5 per cent for the current fiscal.

The sources said that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended holding the Budget Session in two phases from January 31 to April 3. The first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second from March 2 to April 3.

There is generally a month-long break between the two phases of the Budget Session to allow Parliamentary committees to examine budgetary allocations made to the various ministries.

